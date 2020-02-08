x
Tigers, Reds rained out, to play 7-inning twinbill Sunday

The game never got started and was called after a 55-minute wait.
Credit: AP
Rain falls on Comerica Park during a weather delay for a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds were set to play Major League Baseball’s first doubleheader scheduled for seven-inning games on Sunday in order to make up a rainout.

The start of Saturday’s game was moved up five hours in an attempt to beat a forecast calling for a wet evening, but steady rain arrived during the national anthem.

The game never got started and was called after a 55-minute wait, angering Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer.

The new seven-inning doubleheader rule was announced started Saturday in an effort to promote player health and safety. 

