Tigers, Reds rained out, to play 7-inning twinbill Sunday

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds were set to play Major League Baseball’s first doubleheader scheduled for seven-inning games on Sunday in order to make up a rainout.
The start of Saturday’s game was moved up five hours in an attempt to beat a forecast calling for a wet evening, but steady rain arrived during the national anthem.
The game never got started and was called after a 55-minute wait, angering Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer.
The new seven-inning doubleheader rule was announced started Saturday in an effort to promote player health and safety.
