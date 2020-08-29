x
Tigers back Boyd, rout Twins 8-2 in doubleheader opener

It was the first quality start of the season for Boyd, who was Detroit’s opening day starter.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Detroit.

DETROIT — Matthew Boyd pitched six solid innings for his first victory of the season, and Victor Reyes had four hits to lift the Detroit Tigers to an 8-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader.

It was the first quality start of the season for Boyd, who was Detroit’s opening day starter. The left-hander allowed one earned run and four hits with six strikeouts.

Nelson Cruz hit a solo homer off him in the sixth, but by then the Tigers had built a comfortable lead.

Minnesota starter Randy Dobnak allowed six runs and 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

    

