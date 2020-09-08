Cabrera's bat, Turnbull's arm help Tigers sweep Pirates 2-1

Pittsburgh lost for the 10th time in 11 games and fell to 3-14.

PITTSBURGH — Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth as the Detroit Tigers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 for a three-game series.

Cabrera’s single to left-center field off Richard Rodriguez scored Jonathan Schoop, who was hit by a pitch with two outs and took second on a wild pitch.

Detroit improved to 8-5, including 5-1 on the road, a year after having the worst record in the major leagues at 47-114. Pittsburgh lost for the 10th time in 11 games and fell to 3-14.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.