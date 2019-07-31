DETROIT - With just minutes to spare, the Tigers traded reliever Shane Greene to the Atlanta Braves and outfielder Nicholas Castellanos to the Chicago Cubs.

In exchange for Greene, the Tigers received left-handed pitching prospect Joey Wentz and outfielder Travis Demeritte from the Braves.

In 38 games with the Tigers this season, Greene had a 1.18 ERA with 22 saves, 12 walks, 43 strikeouts and a 0.868 WHIP.

Greene was also selected to his first All-Star Game this season as the lone Tigers representative.

Wentz, a 21-year-old who was the Braves No. 7 prospect, is currently in Double-A and has a 4.72 ERA. In Single-A and High-A, Wentz posted ERA's of 2.60 and 2.28, respectively. He has struck out 100 batters in 103 innings in Double-A.

Demeritte, who was in Triple-A Gwinnett, was batting .286 with 20 home runs and 74 RBI. He has 106 strikeouts in 96 games but also has a .944 OPS in Triple-A.

From the Cubs, the Tigers received pitchers Paul Richan and Alex Lange.

This season, Castellanos is batting .273 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI. He also has 37 doubles which leads the MLB.

Richan, 22, was the No. 16 pitching prospect in the Cubs system. He is in High-A Myrtle Beach and has a 3.97 ERA in 17 games with 86 strikeouts and 18 walks through 93 innings pitched.

Lange, a first-round draft pick in 2017, was also with Myrtle Beach and had a 7.36 ERA in just 11 games with 51 strikeouts and 26 walks in 47.2 innings pitched.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.