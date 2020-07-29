Tigers' bullpen sharp in 4-3 win over Royals

Rony Garcia worked the first three innings for Detroit in his major league debut.

DETROIT — Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart each hit a two-run homer in the third inning to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Whit Merrifield hit a three-run shot in the top of the third for Kansas City, but the Tigers answered quickly and held on from there.

Tyler Alexander and four other relievers held the Royals scoreless for the final six innings.

Rony Garcia worked the first three innings for Detroit in his major league debut. He allowed the homer by Merrifield.

