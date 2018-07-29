COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - Alan Trammell and Jack Morris are officially in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The two former Tigers players were inducted on Sunday, July 29.

Trammell was a shortstop for the Detroit Tigers for 20 seasons from 1977-96. His plaque read:

"Catalyst for dominant Tiger teams of the 1980s who showcased all-around excellence for two decades at shortstop. Six-time All-Star and winner of four Gold Glove Awards. Hit .300 or better in seven seasons. Developed power later in career to step into cleanup slot, a rarity for middle infielders of his era. Upon retirement, ranked among the top 10 shortstops all-time in hits, doubles and home runs, as well as defensive games and fielding percentage. Named most valuable player of the 1984 World Series after batting .450 with two homers and six RBIs in Detroit's five-game victory over San Diego."

A first look at the Alan Trammell Hall of Fame plaque. 📷Milo Stewart Jr. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/ghBfykutyp — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 29, 201

Morris was a Detroit Tigers pitcher who helped the team win the World Series in 1984. His plaque read:

"Intense competitor with a spirited drive and determination who propelled his teams as staff ace. Three-time 20-game winner and five-time All-Star harnessed split-fingered fastball to become winningest pitcher of the 1980s. Won 19 regular seasons games – and each of his three postseason appearances – for Detroit’s 1984 juggernaut. Durable workhorse totaled 175 complete games, most of any pitcher since 1975, and made record 14 straight Opening Day starts. Winner of four world-championship rings with three clubs. Earned 1991 World Series MVP honors, carrying Minnesota to title with 10-inning shutout in Game 7."

A first look at the Jack Morris Hall of Fame plaque. 📷Milo Stewart Jr. #HOFWKND pic.twitter.com/DkeqYgNXvh — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 29, 2018

The Detroit Free Press published both Trammell's and Morris' full speech transcripts.

The former Tigers players were two of six people who were a part of the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2018. The rest were Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones and Jim Thome.

(From left) The Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 with their plaques: Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones, Jack Morris, Alan Trammell and Jim Thome.

Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press

The Free Press contributed to this reporting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM