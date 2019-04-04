DETROIT — Everyone has that friends who lives only for baseball. They start their countdown to spring training the day after the previous year's World Series ends, and they follow all the blogs during the off-season.

But who has that kind of time? You have a job, a family, and a lot of stuff to do. So why should you feel bad about being a casual sports fan? 13 ON YOUR SIDE is hooking you up this year so you don't get caught saying "Who's that guy," when you're at the game with your hardcore fan friends.

These Detroit Tigers are brand new to the team:

#1 Josh Harrison, 2nd Baseman - After spending several seasons in Pittsburgh, Harrison was picked up by the Tigers in free agency. He has played 100+ games in four of the last five seasons and has a .276 career batting average.

#7 Jordy Mercer, Shortstop - The Tigers picked up Mercer from free agency. He most recently played in Pittsburgh, where he was drafted to play in 2008. In his career, he's posted a .255 batting average with 55 homers.

#13 Dustin Peterson, Right Fielder - Peterson spent 2018 with the Atlanta Braves, but he's already gotten more playing time for the Tigers than he did in A-Town. He's spent most of his time in the minors after being drafted by the Padres in 2013.

#29 Gordon Beckham, 2nd Baseman - Beckham came to the Tigers from free agency. He most recently played in Seattle where he posted a .242 batting average last year. You may know Beckham from his time with the White Sox from 2009-2013.

#37 Tyson Ross, Pitcher - The Tigers picked up Ross from free agency. He played for two teams last year and has been in and out of the minor leagues since being drafted in 2008 by Oakland.

#50 Reed Garrett, Pitcher - Drafted in 2014, Reed Garrett is now getting his first action in the major leagues with the Tigers. He showed some promise in 2018, posting a low earned run average with the minor league teams he played for.

#51 Matt Moore, Pitcher - The Tigers picked up Moore from free agency. He was drafted in 2007 by Tampa Bay and has since played for San Francisco and Texas. He has a career win-loss record of 54-56.

