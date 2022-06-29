This young man is the West Michigan Whitecaps 11 millionth fan

Josiah Wallace was welcomed into LMCU Ballpark with confetti cannons Wednesday night as the team's 11 millionth fan. He might also be the team's biggest fan.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The sun beat down on LMCU Ballpark on a Wednesday night. The temperature was 81 degrees. The first pitch for the West Michigan Whitecaps was still more than an hour away. But there were still a few fans trickling through the gates extra early to watch warmups.

These are the die hard fans, and they don't get much more die hard than Josiah Wallace.

Josiah received quite a surprise as he entered Gate C. Confetti cannons went off and the team welcomed him as their 11 millionth fan to enter the gates — a milestone that was met with much pomp and circumstance.

For being the 11 millionth fan, Josiah received a Whitecaps jersey, hat, a ballpark gift card and tickets to future games. It's convenient because Josiah said he was hoping to buy a jersey at the game anyways.

He also got to throw the first pitch of the game, with help from his loved ones.

Whitecaps staff members hope the 11 millionth fan celebration for Josiah will serve as a thank you for dedicated fans who have helped the team set minor league attendance records.

Josiah and his family members became big Whitecaps fans last year. A story on Josiah in the team program notes that he gifted the bullpen a pack of Skittles after overhearing one of the catchers say they were running out of candy. That made this young fan a favorite amongst Whitecaps players.

Josiah is a 12-year-old at Knapp Charter Academy. He suffered a spinal chord injury as a baby and now uses a walker. He enjoys karate, horseback riding, wheelchair basketball and attending games at Cornerstone University. He also attended his first Grand Rapids Griffins game this past winter.

