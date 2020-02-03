GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The votes are in and the fans have spoken! Beer Cheese Poutine is the West Michigan Whitecaps food of the decade.

The beer cheese-covered fry dish will be back on the food menu at Fifth Third Ballpark for the team's 2020 season for fans to enjoy.

The director of food and beverage for the Whitecaps said they aren't surprised that the poutine dish is the winner after more than 2,000 fans voted for one out of 10 dishes.

"It was a popular item then (2017) and will be in 2020. I believe it's the waffle fries-base that fans find delightful," said Matt Timon.

Beer Cheese Poutine was chosen over nine other fan food favorites from the past decade including:

2019: Rocky Balburrito: Cheesesteak rolled into a burrito with cheese, onions and green peppers and deep-fried.

2018: Mt Wing Suvius: The mixture of mac ‘n cheese, beer cheese and buffalo chicken, filling the center of a tower of onion rings.

2017: Beer Cheese Poutine: Pulled pork, barbeque pork, beer cheese and green onions over waffle fries.

2016: Dutch Love: A combination of turkey pot roast, gravy, cheese curds and french fries wrapped up in a pita.

2015: Hot-To-Tot: Buffalo chicken and bleu cheese-covered tater tot concoction

2014: Augger Dogger: Deep-fried hot dog on a stick wrapped in spiral potato chips

2013: Baco: It’s the taco with a bacon shell.

2012: Westside Po’ Boy: Loaded Kielbasa sandwich

2011: Chicks with Sticks: Fresh-cut vegetables with hummus made from chickpeas.

2010: Declaration of Indigestion: Half-pound foot-long hot dog covered in a Philly cheesesteak (steak, cheese, peppers and onions) and served on a gigantic sub roll.

Each of the fan food winners are concession concoctions created by Whitecaps fans. If you want to get a taste of the 2020 fan food of the decade and all the other items that the ballpark offers, get tickets to the Whitecaps home opener on Thursday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts.

