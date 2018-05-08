COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Beer City Bung Hammers, formerly known as the West Michigan Whitecaps, brought out a crowd of more than 8,500 fans. It was one of the largest crowds at Fifth Third Ballpark this year.

For one night, the Whitecaps changed their name to the Bung Hammers. The name was everywhere: the uniforms, the scoreboard and the merch.

Who are the Whitecaps? pic.twitter.com/YvgjzoJuAu — Beer City Bung Hammers (@wmwhitecaps) August 4, 2018

The Bung Hammers took on Dayton at Saturday's game. They got in on it early. In the first inning, Patrick Mcguff called for a balk with a man on third. That allowed the first run of the game to come home. Bung Hammers the early one-nothing lead.

From there it only got better for Beer City. In the second inning, Colby Bottles smacked it out to right center for what seemed to be an easy run. But Dylan Rosa forgot to tag third on the way home and had to go back. He still managed to make it in time bringing it to two-nothing, Beer City.

In the third inning, the hits kept on coming. This time with Brock Deathridge, and this time it's deep to left. Andy Sugilio tried to make a play for it at the wall but it's out of his reach by a hair.

Beer City wins the first, and (probably) only game, 4-1.

Time to hammer the bung!! Brock Deatherage HR! @B_Deatherage13 pic.twitter.com/wx9bXWD2q5 — Beer City Bung Hammers (@wmwhitecaps) August 5, 2018

