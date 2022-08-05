Beer City Bung Hammers are back at LMCU Ballpark on Aug. 20

The West Michigan Whitecaps are back playing as their alter ego 'Beer City Bung Hammers' later this month.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps are appearing once again as their alter ego, the Beer City Bung Hammers on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Starting in 2018, the Whitecaps have taken on their alternate persona for one home game each year, donning new uniforms with a new logo.

It's in celebration of Grand Rapids being named Beer City USA and appreciating the dozens of breweries around the city.

In addition to the new uniforms and team name, the game will also include a free Bung Hammer bottle opener giveaway to the first 500 fans, bung hammer themed games and promotions, a postgame fireworks show and a grill giveaway.

The game is Saturday, Aug. 20 at 6:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. You can purchase tickets online here. But, keep in mind that these tickets usually sell out pretty quick, so reserve yours before gameday.

If you are curious about what a bung hammer is, the Whitecaps have provided an explanation on their website:

You may be asking, "What is a bung hammer?" The answer to that is: A bung hammer is a specialized tool for sealing and unsealing the bung in the side of a barrel when aging craft beer. Now to answer the question of "What is a bung?" A bung is a wooden stopper for the opening in a barrel. So, the bung hammer is used to fit the bung into the bunghole of a barrel.

Learn more about the Beer City Bung Hammers at BungHammers.com.

