GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you hungry, because we sure are! The Whitecaps have unveiled the top 10 food items that will be included in this season's Fan Food Vote -- and everything sounds delicious.

This is the tenth year the West Michigan Whitecaps fans have been able to get their say in what the ballpark's featured food item will be. In previous years, things like Beercheese Poutine, Mr. Wing-suvious, Declaration of Indigestion, Chicks with Sticks and the Baco have taken the number one spot.

Voting will run through Friday, March 8, and will take place on the Whitecaps website. The winner will be announced later in March.

The Whitecaps provided us with the full list and descriptions of all the finalists:

River Rascal – Take me out to the ball game, take me out with the crowd. Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack, heaped on a hot dog for a hearty snack. Smother it with peanut butter and no-bean chili, topped with crunchy pickles for fun. You may want 1, 2, 3 more of these before it’s all said and done.

Tidal Wave – You won’t need to surf Nazaré, Portugal to catch this huge wave. This healthy scoop of vanilla ice cream coated in Fruity Pebbles and rolled burrito-style in blue cotton candy will make you want to wave goodbye to your diet.

Oinkurrito – Here piggy piggy! Fire-braised pork is topped with bacon and cheddar mac-n-cheese and then rolled into a 12-inch flour tortilla for a savory delight. It’s OK to drool.

Marge’s Donut Sundae – Forget a mask and pads, you’ll just need a napkin after you catch this donut shaped like a catcher’s mitt. This oversized donut is topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel and chocolate syrups, M&Ms, sprinkles and whipped cream and comes in at just under 3,000 calories. There’s a reason Marge’s Donut Den is a West Michigan institution.

Deep Fried Jellybeans – You certainly won’t find this delectable snack during your Halloween trick-or-treating. Even people who avoid the black jelly beans will be delighted. (Hot take: black jelly beans are delightful.)

Unicorn Popcorn – Unicorns may be mythical creatures, but this dessert is the real deal. A cup of cotton candy mixed with rainbow Dippin’ Dots and rainbow popcorn to create a kaleidoscope of colorful flavor (and sugar).

Fried Tequickles – Te-kee-ckles? Te-quick-les? Look, pronounce it however you like, but these pickles are breaded the deep fried and served with a tequila mango sauce, so they are sure to start a party with your tastebuds. Worms not included.

Twinkie the Pig – Urban legend has it that a Twinkie’s shelf life is infinite. But if they were wrapped in bacon and fried – as we like to do – then there’s no way they would last that long. Not. A. Chance. Cow-A-Bunga Burger – Popular Hawaiian cuisine includes SPAM (yes SPAM!), pineapple (duh) and bacon (we assume, because duh, it’s bacon). That’s why we took all three of those ingredients and used them as cheeseburger toppings. Aloha indeed.

Rocky Balburrito – Ever wonder how Rocky made it up those stairs so quickly? It’s because of the wonderful and nutritious food in Philadelphia. The most famous of which is the cheesesteak, which we’ve rolled into a burrito with liberal doses of cheese, onions and green peppers and then deep fried. After one of these you’ll feel like a champ.

The Whitecaps season opener is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at the Fifth Third Ballpark against the South Bend Cubs at 4 p.m. You can get your tickets now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

