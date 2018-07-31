COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - It was definitely a sight to see Tuesday afternoon at Fifth Third Ball Park.

Whitecaps infielder Kody Clemens took in some batting practice and there to throw him balls and strikes was his father, the legendary Roger Clemens.

The seven-time Cy Young Award Winning pitcher is in town this week to watch his youngest son play which for he'll do for the most part without much advice from dear old dad.

"I try to stay as a parent and don't worry about it too much," said Clemens. "They are grown men. They have a pretty good idea (of what to do)."

There's no question Kody appears to be doing just fine on his own. After joining the team in June, he battled through an early slump and is now hitting .278 with four homers. Roger says he's not only proud of those numbers, he's also proud of his son's resilience.

"He's always been a good hitter. He really took note when I said you're not going to be great all the time. Just keep your peaks and valleys not too deep or too high. That's part of baseball."

Clemens says he'll watch his son play one more game Tuesday before leaving town. He told reporters he will rejoin the Whitecaps on a road trip later on this season.

