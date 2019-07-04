COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps celebrated their opening day with a win against the South Bend Cubs on Saturday. The Whitecaps won 3-1 which puts their record at 1-2.

Excited fans filled Fifth Third Ballpark, donning light, spring clothing. The sun spread warmth onto the stadium, while the crystal-clear skies made for a perfect day of baseball. Many fans said the warm weather brought them to the game; others mentioned the concessions, but most said it was the culture of the local ballpark that lured them in.

Among those fans were Rebecca Reamon and Bobby Dominiac. Reamon said she’s been supporter of the Whitecaps from the beginning.

“I was here for opening day in '94...as long as they've been in existence, I've been a big fan,” Reamon said.

Dominiac, also known as “Stats” to his friends, is also a Whitecaps enthusiast, keeping his own personal book at every home game. Stats is autistic and had the honor of throwing the first pitch at a Whitecaps games a few years ago during their Autism Awareness game, something he said he hopes he can do again. For now, Stats watches the home games, coming prepared with binoculars and other tools.

“Pencils, erasers in case I mess up. I do not like writing with pens, because I get so frustrated I have to crush the paper and that's not good,” Stats said.

Along with the dream to throw another pitch across home plate, Stats said he’d love to keep book for the team or announce during the games.

“I'm just trying to learn what I can because, I mean if they ever need somebody to help call a game or something, let me know,” Stats said.

Reamon said she loves to see Stats’ enthusiasm about the team, and added that she thinks the ballpark’s commitment to remaining inclusive is admirable.

“They're so involved with their community and giving back and charity, and it's just a constant thing,” Reamon said.

As for the team’s fate this season, Reamon thinks there’s plenty of potential for the play-offs.

“I think it seems like a good crew and they are all cohesive so far,” she said.

