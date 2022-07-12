Ty Madden dominates hitters for the Whitecaps

"I am getting paid to play a kids game," Madden said. "That’s probably the best part. My job is doing what I love, and I can’t complain about that."

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Whitecaps pitcher Ty Madden has been nothing short of unstoppable on the mound.

"Things definitely feel synched up, is the way to describe it," Madden said.

Since June 1, the Tigers prospect has thrown 34 innings, struck out 37 batters, allowing just two runs for a 0.53 ERA. While his numbers have gotten exponentially better, his mentality on the bump has never wavered.

"Mindset has been the same," Madden said. "Just go out there and attack and use my stuff. Just have that confidence and give my team the opportunity to win every outing."

All Madden thinks about is winning. He doesn't even think about the pressure of being the 13th pitcher selected by the Tigers in the first round since the organization drafted Justin Verlander in 2004. Madden just wants to enjoy himself on the field.

"I am getting paid to play a kids game," Madden said. "That’s probably the best part. My job is doing what I love, and I can’t complain about that."

And of all the things to do on the baseball field, striking out a batter with his fastball that goes up to 99 miles-per-hour is his favorite.

"Strikeout on fastball has got to be the best feeling," Madden said. "It’s hard to beat just blowing a fastball by somebody."

The goal is to one day throw fastballs by hitters in the MLB.

"It’s my dream," Madden said. "It’s what I always wanted to do. I dream about it now. I dreamed about it as a kid. It would be awesome."

Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña is a former catcher who spent 12 years in the majors behind the plate. Peña has seen major league pitching, and he says Madden has the tireless work ethic it takes to play at that level.

"He’s very dedicated," Peña said. "He’s one of those guys that never settle. He always go out there and tries to do his best. That’s why we are super excited about his future and hopefully he can help us in Detroit sooner rather than later."

But for now, Madden is just enjoying the right here and now in West Michigan.

"It’s awesome," Madden said. "I am having a lot of fun. The guys are great. We’ve got a great clubhouse. I am loving it. It’s awesome."

