COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - For five years, Jeff Cortright has been the scoreboard operator for the Whitecaps. He spends his nights behind the big, green scoreboard at Fifth Third Ballpark.

"It's the second best seat in the house," said Cortright. "And some nights I consider it the best seat in the house."

It's one of the perks that Cortright has as the official manual scoreboard operator.

"It's about the tradition. It's about the history," he said. "The manual scoreboard keeps it old school."

Cortright says that in order to be a scoreboard operator, you can't have a fear of heights. And he says it's always a better job when the Whitecaps win.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM