It's opening day for the Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark

The West Michigan Whitecaps are taking on the Fort Wayne TinCaps at LMCU Ballpark to open their season.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Grab your peanuts and cracker jacks because it is opening day at LMCU Ballpark!

The West Michigan Whitecaps are celebrating their 30th anniversary as they take on the Fort Wayne TinCaps for their season opener.

Whitecaps Home Opener Info

Game time: 6:35 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets are still available for most seated sections and the lawn. They can be purchased here.

Promotions: There are several promotions and giveaways happening at LMCU Ballpark for opening day.

Whitecaps 30th Anniversary Trucker Hat Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative 30th anniversary hat.

- The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative 30th anniversary hat. $30,000 Lucky Envelope Night - One lucky fan (ages 18+) will be selected to play the Whitecaps Lucky Envelope game for a chance to win $30,000.

- One lucky fan (ages 18+) will be selected to play the Whitecaps Lucky Envelope game for a chance to win $30,000. Dixieland Band Pre-Game Performance - The Dixieland Band will be performing in front of the main gates before the game.

- The Dixieland Band will be performing in front of the main gates before the game. Michigan Army National Guard Thrifty Thursday - $3 beers, $3 hot dogs and $3 Pepsi products. Active military and college students also receive half-off reserved seat and lawn tickets if they show their ID at the box office.

- $3 beers, $3 hot dogs and $3 Pepsi products. Active military and college students also receive half-off reserved seat and lawn tickets if they show their ID at the box office. Post-Game Fireworks Show - A fireworks show will take place directly after the game.

New Food At LMCU Ballpark This Season

New this season at LMCU Ballpark is the fan food vote winner, the Firecracker Dog.

After dozens of entries being narrowed down to the top three contenders, the fans voted on their favorite and this twist on a ballpark classic took home the honors.

The Firecracker Dog is a grilled hot dog served on a steamed bun covered in cream cheese, and topped with grilled onions, peppers and crisply jalapeno chips.

Also new for the 2023 season, the Queso Castle on the third base line is selling three new dishes all smothered in various cheeses.

And four new specialty sundaes will be sold on the concourse, all served in a souvenir helmet bowl.

What's Ahead For The Whitecaps?

In January, the Whitecaps announced that LMCU Ballpark will be getting a facelift for 2024 and beyond.

The plan to improve the ballpark is very large in scale and will be completed over multiple phases lasting several years.

The first phase, beginning this spring, will focus on player-facing improvements and group hospitality experiences.

Phase 2 of the construction will begin in 2025 and last until roughly 2028. This phase of construction will completely overhaul the ballpark for fans to enjoy for the next 30 years.

