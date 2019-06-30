COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps rescheduled Sunday's game because of a power outage in the Comstock Park area.

The team said on Twitter, the outage created "safety concerns and problems w/ [sic] fan experience." Tickets for Sunday's game can be exchanged at the Fifth Third Ballpark box office for any 2019 Whitecaps home game.

The game against Lake County will be made up on Monday as a part of a back-to-back doubleheader. The first game will start at 6 p.m. and gates will open at 4:45 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

Consumers Energy's outage map says the power outage was caused by an animal and it is affecting about 1,000 customers.

