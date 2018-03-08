COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps are changing their name for one night only!

Introducing, the Beer City Bung Hammers! The team will show off the new name on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Along with the new name, the team is hosting a ton of events to celebrate the name-change. Kamady Rudd tried one of the games first hand, check out the video above!

The Whitecaps play The Dayton Dragons in a three game homestand from Saturday, Aug. 4 through Monday, Aug. 6.

