GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A knockout creation has swept the competition and landed on top of the West Michigan Whitecaps' 2019 Fan Food winner.

The Rocky Balburrito, the brain child of Marc Viquez, is a cheese steak rolled into a burrito with liberal doses of cheese, onions and green peppers -- then deep fried.

This year's competition was tight, but the Rocky Balburrito came out victorious over the Oinkuritto and the enormous Marge's Donut Sundae.

West Michigan Whitecaps EXTREME RING ANNOUNCER VOICE} Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, children of all ages. The West Michigan Whitecaps and Visit Central Florida proudly bring to you, your 2019 Fan Food Vote...

The Rocky Balburrito isn’t the only new item in the Whitecaps food line-up this season. We’ve compiled a list of champs from different divisions for 2019:

Deep Fried Bread Pudding: Bread Pudding originated more than 1,000 years ago and now we’re going to deep fry it! Bites of sweet bread will be served with rich vanilla bean mousse.

Pork Skin Nachos: For those watching the carb intake, we’re here to help. Homemade fried pork skins loaded up with your choice of melted cheese, bacon, pulled pork, and more.

Takis: Spicy, roll-shaped snacks fashioned after the traditional Mexican taquito. Cheese is a great topping for this tasty treat.

Spare Ribs: 10 oz. of smoked, bone-in (the best kind) pork spare ribs drenched in bbq sauce. Be sure to grab some napkins.

Grub Tub: Making ballpark food easy by allowing you to carry popcorn, French fries, and nachos by utilizing this container. The Grub Tub clips on your souvenir cup like a lid that holds your food. You’ll be able to eat and drink one-handed so you can cheer with the other hand.

Top N’ Go Fritos: A big bag of Fritos loaded up with your choice of melted cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and more.

Coppercraft Bourbon: Building upon West Michigan’s legacy as high-quality makers and manufacturers, Coppercraft Distillery brings together grain and oak to craft the finest bourbons.

Wine Slushies: Your choice of red sangria or white michato served slushy-style.

Street Corn Nuggets: We’ve made street corn easy to eat at the ballpark. We’ve taken sweet corn clusters coated in corn dog batter and fried to perfection. Mayo is topping of choice.

Gluten Free Brownies: Adding to our already extensive gluten free menu. A nice dessert to end a great night at the Whitecaps,

Chicken Gyro: The gyro cart at Fifth Third Ballpark is legendary. So much so that we’ve added a chicken option.

Want to get a taste of the 2019 Fan Food winner and these other treats? The Whitecaps home opener is Saturday, April 6 at 4 p.m. Get your tickets now and make a game plan for how you'll attack all these concession items.

