Ty Madden gets called up to Double-A Erie

The Tigers 2021 first round pick recorded a 3.10 ERA in 19 starts for West Michigan.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Tigers made a few trades before the MLB trade deadline, and the moves made some space in the minor leagues for players to move up.

One player moving on up is West Michigan pitcher Ty Madden.

The Tigers 2021 first round pick has been called up to Double-A Erie after allowing five runs and striking out five in five innings of work against the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday night.

Madden recorded a 3.10 ERA in 19 starts for the Whitecaps in 2022.

The former first round pick credits his time in West Michigan for his growth.

"It's been huge," Madden said. "A lot of ups and downs. I've just been trying to be consistent. I think our staff has taught me a whole lot. Our manager and pitching coach are unbelievable."

While the Whitecaps lose Madden, they gain 2021 second round pick Izaac Pacheco to the roster.

