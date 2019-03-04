GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Whitecaps are getting ready for their first home opener on Saturday, April 6 and with it, they're looking for volunteers for their 50/50 raffle. 

The Whitecaps Community Foundation uses their 50/50 raffles to help various programs as one of their primary fundraising efforts. Half of the funds raised during the 50/50 raffles goes to the winner while the other half goes to either programs within the Whitecaps Community Foundation or a non-profit organization that was selected to host the 50/50 raffle on the specific game date.

To view a full list of dates and the application for this volunteering opportunity, click here.

