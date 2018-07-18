The West Michigan whitecaps will have a special night next week to honor, or make fun of millennials. It's happening July 26th.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a free participation trophy. There are also contest for the best beard and man bun. There will also be a selfie stations posted around the ballpark.

Other minor league teams have tried millennial nights and have seen some backlash online.

