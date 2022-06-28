Whitecaps warn fans not to buy tickets through third-party sites

A number of fans have reported paying unusually high prices for West Michigan Whitecaps tickets when using third-party sites. Some don't get their tickets at all.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — It's a beautiful summer day at LMCU Ballpark. The stands are packed with fans who are excited to see some West Michigan Whitecaps baseball. But some fans may have paid an unusually high price to get their seats.

"We had somebody come in who had purchased 10 tickets for our upcoming game this Saturday and they paid over $650 Just for 10 box seats. That's something we charge $16 for," said Shaun Pynnonen who serves as the director of ticket sales for the Whitecaps.

Some third-party sites have been buying Whitecaps tickets and selling them online for a much higher price.

"A lot of people don't realize that it's not us doing it. We're not not doing it with these people who are buying tickets off our website and then reselling it to them. We block what we can but we can't get to everybody, unfortunately," Pynnonen said.

Some people have even reported not receiving their tickets at all after they pay for them. Pynnonen says in that case, it's most likely that scammers are trying to pass off a bogus website as legitimate.

"Always buy tickets from WhitecapsBaseball.com for our tickets. For any venue, really, go directly to the venue. You're going to get them a lot cheaper than you're going to find them on secondary markets," he said.

