COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — Major League Spring Training started this week and here in West Michigan, the Whitecaps are getting ready for baseball season as tickets for all 2019 Whitecaps games will go on sale Tuesday, February 26 at 10 a.m.

The Whitecaps' 26th season, and 23rd as a Tigers affiliate, begins on Saturday, April 6 against the South Bend Cubs at 4:00 p.m. The first 1,000 fans that day will receive a Franky the Swimmin' Pig knit hat courtesy of Fifth Third Bank.

Ticket prices are $17 for premium box seats, $15 for box seats, $13.50 for reserved seats and $9 for lawn seats. Tickets for the popular Safeco 4Topps tables went on sale last week and are currently available. Tables of four are $120 and come with wait service.

"It'll be great to welcome West Michigan into Fifth Third Ballpark for the 2019 season. April 6th is when Spring begins I'm ready for baseball," said new Whitecaps President Steve McCarthy. "I'm ready for the first pitch, the hot dogs, and for Lance Parrish and his Whitecaps to take the field"

Family Fare Fireworks are scheduled for 20 games including all Wednesday and Saturday games from June to September as well as selected other dates.In addition, Dime Hot Dog are back for three days June 4, June 25 and on August 27.

Tigers Wednesdays return for an 11th season with appearances from former Detroit Tiger players every Wednesday beginning June 26 (five dates). The 2019 Tiger Wednesday line-up features:

Steve and Jason Grilli on June 26

Chet Lemon on July 10

Frank Catalanotto on July 24

Brandon Inge on August 7

'68 World Series Champ Wayne Comer on August 14

Each of those nights will include a Tigers giveaway item for the first 1,000 fans.

Back for a second season will be the Michigan Student Aid Fan-omenal Fridays. Every Friday, starting May 10, will be themed for kids and families. Promotions are:

Muppets Night on May 10

Pokemon Night on May 17

Princess Night on June 14

Harry Potter Night on June 28

Nickelodeon Night ft. Paw Patrol on July 5

Hello Kitty Night on July 12

My Little Pony Night on July 26

Hero Night on August 9

Bob the Builder Night on August 16



Other highly-anticipated dates on the 2019 schedule include:

Armed Forces Night presented by Samaritas on Saturday, May 18

Peanut Free Games on Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29

Margaritaville Night presented by Milk Means More on Saturday, June 15

Tribute to the Negro Leagues presented by AAPR on Tuesday, June 25

Star Wars Night present by Impact Powersports on Saturday, June 29

Dog Day presented by Bissell on Sunday, July 28

Chuck Norris Night presented by Meekhof Tire on Thursday, July 25

U of M / MSU Rivalry Night on Thursday, August 8

Kids Can Conquer Night presented by Fifth Third Bank on Tuesday, August 20

For a full promotional schedule and the 2019 game times schedule, click here.

Tickets for all 2019 games can be purchased by visiting the Whitecaps' website, by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131, or in person at the Fifth Third Ballpark administrative offices (4500 West River Drive, Comstock Park; follow the signs for Administrative Offices).

