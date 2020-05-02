GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans and foodies rejoice! The West Michigan Whitecaps are looking to bring back a favorite for this year's food fan vote.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 5, the public can vote from a list of previous winners from the past ten years. The winning food will return to Fifth Third Ballpark for the 2020 season.

This year’s fan vote follows the 2019 winner “Rocky Balburrito.” A cheesesteak rolled into a burrito with liberal doses of cheese, onions and green peppers and then deep fried.

Here is a quick look at the fan food favorites from the past decade:

2019: Rocky Balburrito: Cheesesteak rolled into a burrito with cheese, onions and green peppers and deep fried.

2018: Mt Wing Suvius: The mixture of mac ‘n cheese, beer cheese and buffalo chicken, filling the center of a tower of onion rings.

2017: Beer Cheese Poutine: Pulled pork, barbeque pork, beer cheese and green onions over waffle fries.

2016: Dutch Love: A combination of turkey pot roast, gravy, cheese curds and french fries wrapped up in a pita.

2015: Hot-To-Tot: Buffalo chicken and bleu cheese covered tater tot concoction

2014: Augger Dogger: Deep-fried hot dog on a stick wrapped in spiral potato chips

2013: Baco: It’s the taco with a bacon shell.

2012: Westside Po’ Boy: Loaded Kielbasa sandwich

2011: Chicks with Sticks: Fresh-cut vegetables with hummus made from chickpeas.

2010: Declaration of Indigestion: Half-pound foot-long hot dog covered in a Philly cheese steak (steak, cheese, peppers and onions) and served on a gigantic sub roll.





The public is encouraged to vote through February 21 for more information click here.

