GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps temporarily changed their name for one night last season to the Beer City Bung Hammers, and they're making a comeback in 2019.

In their July 27 game against the Great Lakes Loons, the Bung Hammers will hope to up their record to 2-0 with their alter ego.

Their first game as the Bung Hammers was on Aug. 4, 2018, against the Dayton Dragons. The team drew more than 8,500 fans to Fifth Third Ballpark where they picked up a 4-1 victory over the Dragons.

Grand Rapids is known as Beer City and is home to more than 80 breweries. A bung hammer is a specialized tool for sealing and unsealing the bung in the side of a barrel when aging craft beer. A bung is a wooden stopper for the opening in a barrel.

Teams in the minor leagues have a history of temporarily rebranding their team in honor of their favorite food items. In 2014, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs wore uniforms mostly featuring bacon. The next season, the Fresno Grizzlies played a game as the Fresno Tacos.

The trend began to catch on as baseball fans fell in love with the food-themed apparel and memorabilia. Some of the top-selling caps on MiLBstore.com include the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Montgomery Biscuits, Modesto Nuts, Charleston RiverDogs Boiled Peanuts and, of course, the Bung Hammers.

The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. Other promotions that night include Family Fare Fireworks and Gerrit's Grill giveaway. To purchase tickets, click here.

