Whitecaps will not be playing in 2020

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced Tuesday that there will be not be a 2020 season.

This comes a week after Major League Baseball (MLB) announced their players will be returning to camps on July 1. The 60-game schedule will start at the end of July, but games will be played with no spectators.

According to a statement from MiLB, MLB informed the organization that it would not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," said MiLB President and CEO Pat O'Conner.

The West Michigan Whitecaps says it plans to release more information about what the decision means for the team at a Wednesday morning press conference.

