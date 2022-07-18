In the name: Whitecaps catcher Josh Crouch was born to play the position

"I feel like I have a body of a catcher," Crouch said. "So just short legs, long torsos and then having a last name like that is fitting."

COMSTOCK PARK, Michigan — Whitecaps slugger Josh Crouch is suited to play catcher.

"I love it," Crouch said. "I like being engaged in every play. It's definitely more fun than sitting in the outfield."

With that last name, it's perfect for Crouch to play catcher and crouch behind home plate.

"I feel like I have a body of a catcher," Crouch said. "So just short legs, long torsos and then having a last name like that is fitting."

Despite having the last name Crouch, the Whitecaps catcher is still new to the position. He began playing the position four years ago in junior college and then at the University of Central Florida in order to put him on the best path to becoming a professional baseball player. Crouch still makes adjustments behind the dish in his first year playing in the pros, but it certainly is an advantage for him to have Brayan Peña, a former major league catcher, as his manager.

"He’s been a big mentor for me," Crouch said. "He's been he's been hard on me, but it's been worth it. I wouldn't have it any other way."

Peña is satisfied with how Crouch has been able to handle what has been thrown his way as a catcher but admits there is much more room for growth.

"It's very difficult, you know," Peña said. "That's why you have to give him a lot of credit. He knows there is a process but, with that being said, we are very excited and very pleased."

It’s hard not to be excited with Crouch's development behind home plate, but he has also shined in the batter’s box. Crouch has been red hot recently. He was on a 12-game hitting streak that ended on Saturday but was able to get back on track with another base hit on Sunday. Crouch also has raised his batting average to .306.

Crouch feels like, and is certainly playing like, he's in the zone.

"It's just whenever I get the pitch that I'm hunting, and I see it, I just fire immediately," Crouch said. "There's no second guessing."

As for his guess on when he makes it all the way to the MLB, Crouch is just thinking about the here and now.

"It's like worrying about every day," Crouch said. "That's the goal and the dream obviously. But being so close, I have to be super, super present every day to just continue to take care of business that I'm doing."

Crouch and the Whitecaps have the next few days off. West Michigan will hit the road on Friday to begin a quick three-game series with the Great Lakes Loons.

