Whitecaps fall 5-2 to Timber Rattlers in extra innings

The game was sent to extra innings following a ninth-inning rally by the 'Caps.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — On Wednesday afternoon, the Whitecaps were hoping to recapture some of the walk-off magic they experienced on Tuesday night when Jacob Holton won it for West Michigan in the bottom of the ninth.

However, the magic did not carry over as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers defeated the Whitecaps 5-2 in 11 innings.

Came up short in extras. Back at it tomorrow at 6:35! pic.twitter.com/XMce0tJegB — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) July 13, 2022

Like Tuesday, West Michigan needed to score in the ninth inning. The Whitecaps trailed the Timber Rattlers 2-1 in the ninth. The 'Caps then rattled off three straight singles from Jake Holton, Austin Murr and Josh Crouch.

Ben Maljeri would hit a sac fly to center to tie the game and send it to extras.

In extra innings, both West Michigan and Wisconsin would get out of jams in the 10th inning.

But it was the Timber Rattlers who came alive in the 11th scoring three runs — one came from a RBI triple by Tristan Peters, another from an Andrew Magno wild pitch and the last from a RBI double by former Central Michigan Chippewa Zavier Warren.

Despite the outcome, Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña was proud of his team's fight to get back into the game with their backs against the wall.

"I think it was a very good ball game," Peña said. "Obviously, we want to win but at the same time we are facing a pretty good team and those guys did a good job. With that being said, we are pretty happy. We are pleased with the way we have been playing. We just have to continue to go. Tomorrow is another day."

The Whitecaps and Timber Rattlers play at their normal time on Thursday. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.