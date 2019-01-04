The West Michigan Whitecaps painted their logo on the field at Fifth Third Ballpark in preparation for the 2019 season.

Last week, fans voted the Rocky Balburrito, a cheesesteak rolled into a burrito with liberal doses of cheese, onions and green peppers -- then deep fried -- as the 2019 Whitecaps Fan Food contest winner.

The fans have spoken: Rocky Balburrito wins 2019 Whitecaps Fan Food contest GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A knockout creation has swept the competition and landed on top of the West Michigan Whitecaps' 2019 Fan Food winner. The Rocky Balburrito, the brain child of Marc Viquez, is a cheese steak rolled into a burrito with liberal doses of cheese, onions and green peppers -- then deep fried.

The Whitecaps will also be hosting an open workout from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

The event will have free parking and admission. Fans will be able to get player autographs, sample new food items and get Whitecaps apparel at the team store.

The Whitecaps home opener is Saturday, April 6, against the South Bend Cubs at 4 p.m.

