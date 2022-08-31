Whitecaps hold on against TinCaps 6-4

West Michigan scored three runs in the second inning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The All Caps battle continued in Fort Wayne on Wednesday night, and it was the 'Caps from West Michigan who came out on top again defeating the Tincaps 6-4.

The Whitecaps came to play right from the first inning. West Michigan first baseman Jake Holton doubled to right field in the first to score Danny Serretti to give the Whitecaps the 1-0 lead.

Fort Wayne would take the 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to a Brandon Valenzuela RBI double to right and an Agustin Ruiz RBI single to right.

The Whitecaps respond right away in the top of the second, with a Ben Malgeri RBI triple. It was Malgeri's third triple of the season. West Michigan would score again on a fielder's choice and a wild pitch to take a 4-2 lead.

West Michigan would add two more runs in the fourth inning following a 2-RBI double from Serretti.

Fort Wayne had their chances. The TinCaps had the bases loaded in the ninth inning, but the Whitecaps were able to get out of the jam to win 6-4.

The two teams square up again on Thursday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

