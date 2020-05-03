COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — This summer is the 75th anniversary of "The Grand Rapids Chicks" and the West Michigan Whitecaps are on a mission to make sure everyone knows it.

As part of the celebration, the Whitecaps are asking fans to nominate members of the community that have had an impact on women's sports in West Michigan and beyond.

The Whitecaps announced today that a special “Women in Sports Night: The 75th Anniversary of The Grand Rapids Chicks” is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26th. Game time is 6:35pm.

“We felt in order to fully feel the impact of women in sports that we would need to celebrate women from right here in West Michigan,” said Ben Love, Promotions and Fan Entertainment Manager for the Whitecaps.

If you have someone you'd like to nominate, you can do so here.

Nominations must include a short description of why this person should be recognized at the May 26th Whitecaps game. Nominations will close on March 31.

