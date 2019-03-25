GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps have scheduled an open workout at Fifth Third Ballpark for Wednesday, April 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

The event will have free parking and admission. Fans will be able to get player autographs, sample new food items and get Whitecaps apparel at the team store.

The Whitecaps home opener is Saturday, April 6, against the South Bend Cubs at 4 p.m.

