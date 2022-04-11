West Michigan Whitecaps Opening Day preview

The Whitecaps have their first home game of the 2022 season against the Lansing Lugnuts on April 12.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Opening Day at LMCU Ballpark is Tuesday, April 12 when the West Michigan Whitecaps take on their cross state rival, the Lansing Lugnuts.

Both the Whitecaps and Lugnuts already have three games played this season.

The Whitecaps kicked off their season on the road against the Great Lakes Loons, winning two of the three game series. The Lugnuts opened their season at home against the Lake County Captains, winning one of the three game series.

The first pitch for the game between the Whitecaps and Lugnuts is thrown out at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Whitecaps Opening Day Promotions

To kick off the 2022 season at home, the Whitecaps have several promotions planned for the game.

Before the game starts, enjoy the Dixieland Band performing in front of the main gates.

Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates and receive a Whitecaps Winter Hat courtesy of Lake Michigan Credit Union.

The Pepsi Stadium Club has a 90-minute all-you-can-eat BBQ that includes hot dogs, hamburgers, brats, black bean burgers, chips, cookies and Pepsi products. Pepsi Stadium Club tickets are required for the BBQ.

Kids can enjoy balloon creations from Balloon Art by Renee during the game. She makes animals, hats and more.

Stick around after the game and enjoy a spectacular post game fireworks show presented by Family Fare.

Whitecaps Opening Day Weather

It looks to be perfect weather for opening day at LMCU. Mostly cloudy and mild with a high of 64° and winds between 7 and 14 mph.

It will cool down in the evening with a low of 54° and overnight showers and thunderstorms likely, but the precipitation shouldn't start until after the game.

See the forecast for the entire week here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.