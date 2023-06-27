Poor air quality forces Whitecaps to postpone tonight's game

The West Michigan Whitecaps have postponed tonight's game against the Dayton Dragons due to poor air quality.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps are postponing tonight's game against the Dayton Dragons, due to poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires.

The Whitecaps say that the cancelation of the game is for the safety of the fans and players, and in accordance with MLB safety guidelines.

Earlier today, Grand Rapids was rated as having the worst air quality in the entire nation.

The game, scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, will now take place as part of a double header scheduled for Friday, June 30.

The first game against the Dragons will start at 5:35 p.m. on Friday, and the second game begins 30 minutes after the end of the first.

Both of the games for the double header will be seven-inning games.

If you had tickets for tonight's game, you can exchange them for any future game in the 2023 season, pending availability.

Contact the box office to exchange your tickets.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.