GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps have released their schedule for the 2020 season.

The Whitecaps open their season at Fifth Third Ballpark on April 9 against the Lansing Lugnuts. It will be their only game in April with Family Fare fireworks after the game.

The All-Star Break will be from June 22-24.

The Whitecaps end their season with a three-game homestand against the Lake County Captains from Sept. 1-3.

The Whitecaps had some fun on social media announcing next season's schedule, especially with a video on Facebook.

For more information on the Whitecaps, visit whitecapsbaseball.com or call 616-784-4131.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.