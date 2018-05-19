COMSTOCK PARK, MI – Whitecaps starting pitcher Brad Bass took a no-hitter into the seventh inning as part of a 7-2 victory over the Lake County Captains Friday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

He gave up four hits in the seventh but surrendered just two earned runs and struck out three to pick up his first win since April 22.

The Whitecaps used a four-run fifth inning to break the game open. Colby Bortles delivered a bases-loaded double which scored three runs. Ray Rivera followed with an RBI-single of his own.

