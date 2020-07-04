GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While the West Michigan Whitecaps won’t be on the field for the regularly scheduled opening day, they will be bringing their fans something to cheer.

The team is putting on a virtual celebration this Thursday, April 9 at 6:35 p.m. on Facebook, then there will be a "Fauxpening Day" game with the Lansing Lugnuts.

The 25-minute event will feature a celebration of Whitecaps baseball with fan-favorite highlights, music, an appearance by former Detroit Tiger and new Whitecaps manager Brayan Pena, members of the community, the National Anthem, and the usual cast of Whitecaps characters.

Fauxpening Day will be a a 60-minute simulated radio broadcast of what opening day between rivals West Michigan Whitecaps and the Lansing Lugnuts may have sounded like had it went on as scheduled. The radio voice of the Whitecaps, Dan Hasty will do play-by-play for the Whitecaps with Mike Coleman providing commentary for the Whitecaps innings.

“We can’t play ball on opening day, but we can celebrate Whitecaps baseball with our fans and the West Michigan community,” said Jim Jarecki, Vice President & General Manager for the Whitecaps. “This will be a special way to stay safe at home and still get a Whitecaps fix of fun and baseball during what was supposed to be opening day.”

The Whitecaps are also expected to announce a new fundraising effort for the United Way's coronavirus response and recovery fund.

