Mona Shores alum Jordan Walker lands assistant coaching job at Mercer

MACON, Ga. — One of the best basketball players to play the game in West Michigan is sticking around the game in a different capacity.

On Thursday, the Mercer women's basketball team announced Mona Shores High School graduate Jordan Walker has been added to the coaching staff as an assistant.

The former Sailor had quite the decorated collegiate career. After spending two seasons at Western Michigan, she played at her dream school Tennessee.

The 24-year-old averaged 6.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in a Volunteers uniform.

But before that, Walker was named Michigan's 2017 Miss Basketball award winner.

Now, she is ready for her next journey in basketball as an assistant coach.

"I am blessed for the opportunity to start my coaching career alongside coach Susie Gardner and be able to learn so much from someone with such a great coaching résumé," Walker said. "I am ready to grow with the rest of the staff, while also excited to build relationships with the girls and help them reach their full potential on and off the court."

Gardener is definitely thrilled to add Walker to her staff.

"I am excited to introduce Jordan Walker to the coaching world," Mercer head coach Susie Gardener said. "She had an outstanding basketball career and competed at the highest level. She will be able to relate to our players as she finished playing last year, so our players will know that she understands where they are coming from. As the starting point guard at the University of Tennessee, she took on a leadership role and that too, will translate to our players who strive to be leaders. I am confident that Jordan will bring the energy and basketball expertise to our program, and I am looking forward to working with her."

Walker earned two Master's degrees while in Knoxville. One was in Business Administration. The other was in the Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications Department with a concentration on Name, Image, and Likeness and women's leadership.

