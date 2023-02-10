Mona Shores rallies around alumni Tyree Jackson ahead of Super Bowl 57

The ride for Jackson has been incredible.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The 2023 NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles have a piece of West Michigan on their roster.

West Michigan's own Tyree Jackson is currently on the injured/reserved list for Philadelphia. He's played in five games for the Eagles this season and even caught a touchdown for Philadelphia last year.

TYREE JACKSON! The former Buffalo Bulls quarterback!



First career NFL catch ✅

First career NFL catch ✅

First career NFL touchdown ✅

But nearly a decade ago, Jackson had a knack for making the big plays for the Mona Shores High School football team.

"Just somebody who was always willing to do next work," Jackson's Mona Shores teammate Asantay Brown said.

That extra work led Jackson to become a four-year starter for the Sailors. He started working out with the Mona Shores football team as an eighth grader. Jackson then helped Mona Shores earn its first playoff victory in school history as a junior. In Jackson's senior season, the Sailors made it all the way to Ford Field for the state championship game with coach Matt Koziak in 2014.

"Us coaches talk about it all the time, the Mount Rushmore of Mona Shores football," Koziak said. "He's absolutely on it."

Jackson went from one of the best ever do it for the Sailors to the MAC Player of the Year at the University of Buffalo to the XFL to the NFL and, now, the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"To have a chance to put a Super Bowl ring on your finger, how incredible is that," Koziak said.

The ride for Jackson has been incredible. At 6-foot-7 and 250 lbs., Jackson switched positions from quarterback to tight end just to make an NFL roster. His former high school teammate, cousin and former Philadelphia Eagles player Asantay Brown, says that just proves how unselfish Jackson is.

"For him to adapt like that in the pros just goes to show you how much he is willing to sacrifice, how much work he is willing to put in," Brown said. "He is that determined to play at that level."

That determination shows current Mona Shores athletes getting to the Super Bowl is an achievable dream.

"It's one thing to say you are going to the NFL, but when you can actually touch it, meaning Tyree Jackson was here and you know him, what an unbelievable example," Koziak said.

The example Jackson set makes it an easy decision for his old fellow Sailors to cheer on the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

"He can be a role model for anybody, Brown said. "He is the type of person you want to be around. He puts a smile on anyone's face."

Koziak is smiling win or lose on Sunday, as he is beaming with pride.

"We're definitely rooting for the Eagles," Koziak said. "Super proud of him regardless if he was in the Super Bowl or not."

The Eagles take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.

