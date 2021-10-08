Mona Shores hopes to build off title runs

The team is trying to create its own identity and build off of the success of their predecessors.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Mona Shores Sailors have big shoes to fill after back-to-back state championship seasons.

Mark Konecny is going to be taking the snaps for Shores this year, now that football finalist Brady Rose has moved on to Ferris State.

Head coach Matt Koziak says that can be harder than getting to the state title in the first place. He says the team goal is really the same as it's always been.

“So our expectation, as crazy as it sounds, they're same as when we got here,” Koziak says. “To make the playoffs, win a conference championship and then try to make a run for a state championship. Those are goals that our coaching staff and our kids expect and we've got to do that every day. We can’t have an outstanding day because today was the first day of practice and then fall off tomorrow, so we got to keep at it every day."

"I think we just gotta take it day by day and drill in what our goal is to the younger kids, make them realize what the team goal is and have them be on the same page as everyone," one player said.

Coach Koziak says it’s about shrinking the mistakes every day, because at the end of the day, everyone is going to be good at a state championship.

