Louis Murray is the new Mona Shores boys basketball coach

On Monday, the Sailors introduced new boys varsity head basketball coach Louis Murray.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The high school basketball season ended a month ago, but there is certainly excitement surrounding the boys basketball program at Mona Shores High School before next season even gets close.

On Monday, the Sailors introduced new boys varsity head basketball coach Louis Murray. The school made the announcement of Murray's hiring last Friday.

Murray knows the area quite well. He is a 2000 Muskegon High School graduate and helped the Big Reds get to the MHSAA quarterfinals as a point guard in 1999. He then went on to play college basketball at Muskegon Community College.

Murray feels very prepared for his first head coaching opportunity.

He has been an assistant over the last 15 seasons. Murray was an assistant at Holton from 2006-08 and then spent the last 12 seasons on Keith Guy's staff at Muskegon.

While Murray has several years of coaching experience, he hopes to bring more to the Sailors than just the X's and O's.

"I am here to make young men better, to provide experience and things that will last a lifetime," Murray said. "I want to create those moments they will cherish forever. I want to be a lifelong coach, a lifelong friend where they call me for parenting advice. They call me to continue to help them be successful. That means I have to continue to grow. I have to continue to get better and that translates to the end goals. 360."

Murray hopes he can lead Mona Shores to its first winning basketball season since the 2013-14 campaign.

