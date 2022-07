He will now play for the Springfield Cardinals

PEORIA, Ill. — A former West Michigan area baseball star is moving on up.

Jacob Buchberger has been called up from High-A to Double-A.

Thanks for another new guy, @peoriachiefs 😏



Welcome to Springfield, Jacob Buchberger ‼️ pic.twitter.com/iHH0qgC6zU — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 15, 2022

The Montague native and former Davenport star is going from the Peoria Chiefs to the Springfield Cardinals.