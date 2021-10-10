Moody's late FG lifts No. 9 Michigan past Nebraska 32-29

Michigan has won its first six games for the first time since starting 9-0 in 2016.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jake Moody hit a 39-yard field goal with 1:24 remaining to lift No. 9 Michigan over upset-minded Nebraska 32-29.

Moody's fourth field goal came after Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins forced Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez to fumble, returning it 19 yards to the Nebraska 18 to set up the game-winner.

Michigan has won its first six games for the first time since starting 9-0 in 2016. Nebraska has lost three games in four weeks to ranked teams — No. 6 Oklahoma on Sept. 18, No. 11 Michigan State two weeks ago and Michigan — by a total of 13 points.

The Huskers have now lost 14 straight games against ranked opponents, nine of them under coach Scott Frost.

