More fans allowed at high school sporting events beginning Oct. 9

LANSING, Mich. — The MHSAA announced Wednesday that more fans and spectators will be allowed at indoor and outdoor sporting events beginning Oct. 9.

Under the Executive Order, events at indoor facilities can allow 20% of its maximum capacity for up to 500 spectators. Regions 6 and 8 can allow 25%.

Outdoor events can allow 30% of its maximum capacity for up to 1,000 people.

Outdoor events that do not have fixed or permanent seating, such as cross country or soccer, must maintain no more than 30 spectators per 1,000 square feet of the facility.

When spectator tickets are sold in advance, the availability of those tickets must be divided on a 50-50 basis between the home and visiting school. If remaining tickets are sold at the gate, they may be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. If tickets are not sold in advance, spectators are admitted on a first-come first-serve basis. All persons admitted with a school, league or conference pass for regular season contests must be included in the spectator limits.

Cheerleaders, dance teams, pompon squads and bands will also be allowed back beginning Oct. 9.

Social distancing guidelines will need to be followed at all times. The MHSAA added that individual schools may decide to enforce more restrictive policies.

