CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They aren’t driving one of the cars at the Michigan International Speedway in the NASCAR Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday, but some people are still experiencing what it's like to take a spin around the Brooklyn track.

This week at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, all the simulators are set to the Michigan International Speedway.

They change the simulators every week to match the track for the next NASCAR race. Visitors to the Hall of Fame can pretend they are in Brooklyn driving a fast car 200 miles per hour.

“Each week we will race all week on the track where NASCAR will race this coming weekend,” explains David Threatt on the Hall of Fame floor staff.

“Michigan is one of my favorite tracks. It has wide sweeping turns and high speed. Not real sharp turns and pretty easy to drive,” Threatt said.

Even when it is not NASCAR week at the Michigan International Speedway, the state is well represented at the Hall of Fame. Several Michigan men are in the hall including Jack Sprague of Spring Lake and Johnny Benson of Grand Rapids.

