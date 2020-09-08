x
Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Harvick denies Keselowski in overtime at Michigan

Brad Keselowski was denied again in his home state.
Credit: AP
Kevin Harvick drives during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kevin Harvick raced to his fifth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season, outlasting Brad Keselowski in overtime in the opener of a weekend doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway.

He’s never won a Cup race at Michigan, but it would have been a tall order to overcome a dominant Harvick on Saturday.

Harvick won for the fourth time at MIS — and three of those victories have been in the last three years.

Ford has now won five straight Cup races at Michigan and swept the top two spots Saturday with Harvick and Keselowski. 

