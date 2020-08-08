NASCAR docks 20 points from Newman, Buescher for violations

Each car is also being sent to the rear for the start of Saturday's race.

BROOKLYN, Mich. — NASCAR has docked Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher 20 points each and confiscated their spoilers prior to the Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

NASCAR said the two violated a rule stating that except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer.

Other penalties include a loss of 20 owner points and a $25,000 fine.

Jimmie Johnson and Joey Gase are also starting at the back because of inspection failures.

