GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Drivers, start your engines!

Rosa Parks Circle will be buzzing with activity Wednesday, July 25. Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Axalta Camaro ZL 1 for Hendrick Motorsports will visit Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids to promote the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 12.

Guests are invited to play yard games set up in the circle and participate in a special Q&A session with Bowman. In addition, Bowman will be working in the food trucks set up for lunch that day.

Tickets to the Consumers Energy 400 start at $35. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

